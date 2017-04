Green Investment Bank (GIB) on Wednesday said it and infrastructure investor Equitix had acquired Ignis Biomass Limited for 10 million pounds.

The acquisition of Ignis, which owns and operates a 3.5 megawatt combined heat and power plant in the north of Scotland, is part of plans to upgrade the power plant and expand its heating system to reach 150 more households by March 2017, according to a GIB statement.

