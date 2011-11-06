Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON The bidder for Irish food group Greencore GNC.I has been revealed as U.S. private equity company Clayton Dubilier & Rice according to a report in the Sunday Times.
Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready-meal suppliers to Britain, received a potential takeover approach on Tuesday, sending its shares soaring.
CD&R, which the Sunday Times said is in "detailed discussions" about a takeover of the Dublin-headquartered group, hired former Tesco chief executive, Terry Leahy, as a senior adviser in March.
Greencore and CD&R were not immediately available for comment.
Greencore agreed to buy British rival Uniq for 113 million pounds in July, boosting its relationship with upmarket British food retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L).
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Erica Billingham)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.