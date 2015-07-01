British pubs operator Greene King Plc (GNK.L) reported a better-than-expected full-year profit and said revenue from its retail business crossed 1 billion pounds for the first time.

Greene King, which operates 1909 pubs including Hungry Horse, as well as breweries, reported a pretax profit of 168.5 million pounds ($264.51 million) for the 52 weeks ended May 3.

That compares with analysts' average estimate of 166.76 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Greene King's retail business, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total, rose 5.9 percent with average revenue per site up 2.4 percent. Group revenue rose 3 percent to 1.31 billion pounds.

Suffolk-based Greene King is focussing on its retail business as it competes for a bigger slice of the burgeoning dining market. It operates 1,000 managed pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The group completed a 774-million-pound takeover of smaller rival Spirit Pub last month to create one of the biggest pub groups in Britain, overtaking All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L).

The company declared a final dividend of 21.8 pence per share from 20.8 pence last year.

Shares in Greene King were up 0.8 percent at 851 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

