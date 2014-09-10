LONDON British pub and breweries group Greene King said it expected sales at its core managed division to improve over the remainder of the year after eking out 0.4 percent growth in its first quarter.

Greene King is placing a greater focus on its own-managed retail business, comprising restaurants, hotels and pubs, as it competes for a bigger slice of the burgeoning dining market, and is reducing its tenanted and leased estate at the same time.

The group said on Wednesday the 0.4 percent like-for-like sales rise at the retail division for the 18 weeks to Sept. 7 was due to tough comparatives from an excellent summer a year ago and the impact of England's disappointing World Cup display.

The group said customer spending remained cautious despite evidence of an improving UK economy, but that to protect profitability it had avoided quick sale-building promotions.

"We anticipate that retail like-for-like sales will improve as the year progresses and that the momentum in Pub Partners and Brewing & Brands will continue," the firm said in a statement, adding it looked forward to another year of progress.

Underlying net income at Greene King's leased and tenanted division grew 3.7 percent after the first 16 weeks of the year, the firm said, with own-brewed volumes at its brewing arm up 6.2 percent after 18 weeks, driven by demand for Speckled Hen ale.

Shares in the firm, whose 1,900-strong estate includes Hungry Horse, Old English Inns and Loch Fyne Restaurants, closed at 831.5 pence on Tuesday, down 1.3 percent on a year ago.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)