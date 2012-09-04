British pubs and brewery group Greene King Plc (GNK.L) said sales at its own pubs grew 5.1 percent despite an unusually wet summer this year, sending its shares up more than 4 percent.

Retailers have taken a blow in the last few months as Britain experienced record rainfall this summer, forcing people indoors and dampening consumer sentiment further.

Greene King, which owns brands such as Hungry Horse and Old English Inns, said like-for-like food sales, or sales at pubs open at least a year, at its retail business rose 5.2 percent for the 18 weeks to September 2.

Like-for-like drink and room sales increased 5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

The 213-year-old Suffolk-based firm, which operates about 2,300 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, said it expects consumer confidence to remain subdued for the rest of the year.

In June, the company reported a 7 percent rise in full-year profit on increased food sales, beating bad weather spells and rising input costs.

Rival Spirit Pub Co Plc SPRTC.L also reported a rise in sales. Fourth quarter like-for-like sales in its managed estate grew 4.1 percent, while like-for-like net income in its leased estate fell 5.4 percent.

Greene King shares, which have risen about 30.6 percent in the last one year, were trading up more than 4 percent at 578.26 pence at 0738 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

