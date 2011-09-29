LONDON UK refined oil product wholesaler Greenergy has not ruled out an initial public offering (IPO) but has no firm plans to go public for now and will aim to grow in services and in international markets, its chief executive said.

Greenergy, founded in 1992, supplies auto fuels to retailers and its biggest customers are supermarket chains in Britain. It also has biofuel operations in North and South America but declines to disclose the names of its customers.

Andrew Owens, the founder and the chief executive, said Greenergy had no definite plans to go public, despite media reports it had met with banks to proceed with an IPO.

"There are no (concrete) plans for an IPO," Owens told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"In fact in the last couple of years we have made all the efforts because there was an idea of ours regarding an IPO about three years ago .. it was not possible," Owens told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

An IPO remains an option to look at but there is no time scale. The company is also examining other ways to raise capital.

Asked what other options he might be looking at, Owens said: "Strategic investor, private placement, issue of long term bonds, go down on my knees and plead with the bank manager."

Owens, an ex-oil trader, started Greenergy from his bedroom. According to its website, it now has about 22 percent of the UK fuel wholesale market.

Its turnover excluding duty rose to 2.8 billion pounds in 2010 from 2.4 billion pounds in 2009 despite an overall 2 percent fall in fuel demand in the UK, the website shows.

Greenergy does not own refining assets so it is not exposed to cyclical refining margins, which have been very weak in Europe for recent months.

The company does not plan to buy any refining assets, Owens said. One area for potential growth is making biofuels from waste, including stale food and used cooking oil.

MORE COMPLEX SERVICES

Owens said the company was in good shape even without fund raising.

It would aim to grow beyond the UK and also by adopting more complicated services contracts rather than a simple business model to sell fuels from tanks, which was how Greenergy started.

"For the business to continue to grow next 10 years, it has to be able to do more outside the UK," Owens said.

He said that the company would develop where it already had "structural footprints."

"We have people in North America, we have people in South America. That will be the place for us to be looking."

Owens said he did not have a time frame for overseas plans, adding that existing UK customers were among his top priorities.

"I don't think we can achieve the growth rate of the last 10 years. This is unrealistic. We have matured but we are not post-growth. We are still growing," he said.

"That growth comes from complicated contracts. I've got less people selling today at our sales force than ever before because no selling is done. It's more complicated, long-term contractual negotiations with entities."

"We look after the infrastructure issues. We make sure there is always petrol in the tank, we make sure there is always diesel in the tank. We make sure that tank is always clean," Owens said.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)