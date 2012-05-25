Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N), two people familiar with the matter said.
Parsons, one of the lead advisers to security firm G4S Plc (GFS.L) on its failed $8.2 billion bid last year for Danish cleaning company ISS, joins a string of senior bankers leaving major banks for boutiques, a trend driven by generational change and smaller bonuses in the years since the financial crisis.
Veteran Goldman Sachs (GS.N) dealmaker Yoel Zaoui retired in April, and peers have speculated that he could set up his own firm.
Deutsche Bank reshuffled its UK advisory business last summer before the G4S deal was scuppered by opposition from shareholders.
Parsons took up the vice-chairman role, which meant he was focused on client relationships, ceding management to Richard Sheppard as head of UK mergers and acquisitions.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Deutsche Bank has been the sixth most active adviser in UK M&A since 2005, with a 20 percent share of the market.
Greenhill was the 22nd most active UK M&A adviser during that period, though boutiques generally do far fewer deals than large global firms.
Parsons and Greenhill were not immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Will Waterman)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).