LONDON Greggs (GRG.L), Britain's largest food-on-the-go retailer, said underlying sales had been hit by the miserable weather, which has continued into May after the country's wettest April since records began.

Greggs, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and pastries to over 6 million customers a week, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open over a year fell 1.8 percent in the 19 weeks to May 12.

Total sales rose 4.3 percent, reflecting new store openings.

Shares in the firm have been under pressure since March when the government announced plans to extend VAT sales tax to freshly baked savouries that are sold warm.

The stock closed Tuesday at 486.3 pence, valuing the business at 492 million pounds.

Greggs said the proposed 20 percent tax extension could have a material impact on sales and profit.

The firm said it expected consumers' disposable incomes to remain under pressure from high fuel, energy and food costs but expected consumer sentiment to benefit from summer events including celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the London Olympics and the Euro 2012 football championships.

