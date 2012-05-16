LONDON Britain's largest seller of food on the go, Greggs (GRG.L), blamed the country's wettest April on record and a soggy start to May as it reported a drop in underlying sales.

Shares in the firm fell 4 percent on Wednesday after it also warned government plans to extend VAT sales tax to fresh-baked savouries that are sold warm, the so-called pasty tax, could have a material impact on sales and profit.

Greggs, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and pastries to six million customers a week, said sales at stores open more than a year fell 1.8 percent in the 19 weeks to May 12.

"Greggs is a weather-sensitive business and if customers are prevented from coming to the high street for lunch then that sale is lost, as they don't, for example, buy two sandwiches the following day," Chief Executive Ken McMeikan told reporters.

"Given how awful the weather has been over such a sustained period, the fact our like-for-like sales have not worsened since we last reported is a comparatively strong performance.

Total sales rose 4.3 percent, reflecting store openings and the success of wholesaling frozen products such as sausage rolls through the Iceland chain of supermarkets.

Shares in Greggs, down about 10 percent since finance minister George Osborne proposed the pasty tax in his March budget, were down 4 percent at 476 pence at 10:16 a.m., valuing the business at 472 million pounds.

"We view current trading as disappointing and do not see a positive catalyst until we get clarity on the VAT issue," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Wayne Brown.

The proposed tax was approved last month by parliament despite a sizeable rebellion within the coalition government.

However, the Treasury has extended a consultation period to May 18, raising opponents' hopes of a U-turn.

The levy has been derided by the public and media as showing how out of touch David Cameron's Conservative-led government is, especially after an attempt to portray himself as a pasty-eating man of the people backfired.

Greggs believes the proposed tax is unworkable and would give rise to new anomalies and further uncertainties.

It reckons one solution is for VAT to be charged on all food kept hot for sale in a heated environment after cooking, all food re-heated to order and all food supplied in heat-retaining packaging.

"Our proposal, we think, is a much better way for the government to achieve its objectives, but also for the consumer to be very clear in what is defined as hot and what isn't," said McMeikan, a former Tesco (TSCO.L) and Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) executive and Royal Navy veteran of the Falklands War.

Greggs expects disposable incomes to remain under pressure from high fuel, energy and food costs.

Still, it anticipates sentiment will benefit from summer events such as celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the London Olympics and England's participation in the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Hulmes)