LONDON Britain's largest seller of food on the go, Greggs (GRG.L), said underlying sales would remain negative for the rest of the year after poor weather and pressure on consumer spending hit trading in its third quarter.

The firm, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and pastries to 6 million customers a week, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell 2.6 percent in the 14 weeks to 6 Oct, a worse than expected improvement on a 3.5 percent decline in its second-quarter.

Greggs said it expected consumers to continue "showing restraint" in its final quarter and that it would partially mitigate the impact of lower sales through cost control and the increased profit contribution from wholesaling and franchising.

Britons have been cutting back on spending as their incomes suffer the worst squeeze for more than 30 years on the back of increases in food and fuel prices, higher taxes as a result of government austerity measures, and slow wage rises.

Poor weather has also been a familiar foe for Greggs this year, with record summer rainfall to blame for a first half profit fall of 4.5 percent after shoppers stayed away from the high street. That theme has continued with flooding hitting parts of Britain last month.

Greggs said total sales in the period increased by 5.9 percent, reflecting 37 net new store openings and the success of wholesaling frozen products such as sausage rolls through the Iceland chain of supermarkets.

The group is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 54.6 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm closed at 516.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 530 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)