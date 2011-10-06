LONDON Alain Grisay is to step down as F&C Asset Management's CEO next year, allowing Edward Bramson to assume the role of executive chairman eight months after he won a bitter boardroom battle to lead the board of the UK funds house.

Grisay, who has worked at the fund manager for over 10 years, the last six as CEO, will step down from the board and as CEO in May 2012, before retiring from the company at end-September, F&C said in a statement on Thursday.

Bramson is heading a strategic review into the business and is expected to report its findings within the next month. The activist investor has been appointed executive chairman by the board with immediate effect, F&C said.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sinead Cruise)