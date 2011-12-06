LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest supermarket group, lost market share to rivals after it launched a price-cutting campaign in October, according to market research group Kantar Worldpanel.

Kantar said on Tuesday that Tesco was the only supermarket among the big four to see its share fall -- from 30.7 percent a year ago to 30.5 percent -- in the 12 weeks to November 27.

It said Tesco's sales growth of 3.8 percent also fell behind market growth of 4.2 percent.

That market growth was down from 4.6 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to October 30, reported on November 8, and below an inflation rate of 6.2 percent.

Kantar said Tesco's slippage, following the October launch of its 500-million-pound ($785 million) "Big Price Drop" initiative, was not wholly unexpected.

"With more products available for less, the amount of cash taken at the tills has understandably dropped. Despite this, Tesco has successfully attracted more shoppers to its stores through the promotion," said Kantar director Edward Garner.

"This strategy, coined 'self imposed deflation' by Tesco, is something we have seen in the past."

Tesco's initiative triggered responses from top rivals Asda (WMT.N), J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) and Wm Morrison (MRW.L).

Asda was the best performer of the largest four grocers, with sales up 5.3 percent, its strongest growth since December 2009 as the integration of the UK Netto stores is completed.

Separately on Tuesday a survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said UK retailers last month suffered their biggest annual fall in underlying sales since May, as widespread discounts failed to lure in pre-Christmas shoppers.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Mark Potter)