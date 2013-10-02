* Tesco Q2 UK lfl sales, ex fuel and VAT, flat
* Sainsbury Q2 lfl sales, ex fuel, up 2.0 pct
* Tesco H1 group trading profit down 7.6 pct to 1.59 bln stg
* Tesco committed to central Europe, Turkey could see
restructuring
* Tesco shares down 1.9 pct, Sainsbury's down 1.3 pct
By James Davey and Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 2 Plunging profits in mainland
Europe blew a new hole in Tesco's recovery plan on Wednesday,
piling pressure on the world's No.3 retailer as it struggles to
reverse market share losses in its main UK market and extricate
itself from other foreign failures.
The grocer said first-half trading profit slumped 68 percent
in its European division, made up of the Czech Republic,
Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey as well as Ireland, adding
to signs of a slowdown in developing markets after a warning
from consumer goods group Unilever on Monday.
That, along with weaker trading in some Asian markets,
including previous star-performer Thailand, dragged down Tesco's
group profit for a third straight half-year and sent
its shares down almost 4 percent as analysts cut forecasts.
"With profits nosediving in Europe and Asia, the foreign
markets that once provided a perfect hedge against weak demand
at home are now more hurdle than help," said John Ibbotson,
director of consultant Retail Vision.
The darling of the retail sector during two decades of
uninterrupted earnings growth, Tesco has suffered in recent
years from failed attempts to break into the United States and
Japan and a costly, still unprofitable, expansion in China.
While it invested abroad, it also neglected Britain, where
it still makes over two-thirds of sales, and started losing
market share to rivals including Wal-Mart's Asda and J
Sainsbury, as well as discounters Aldi and
Lidl and upmarket Waitrose.
Despite being 18 months into a 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) turnaround plan in Britain, which has included
revamping stores, recruiting more staff and new product ranges,
the group said sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding
fuel and VAT sales tax, were flat in the 13 weeks to Aug. 24.
Though that was at the top end of analysts' expectations and
an improvement on a 1 percent decline the previous quarter, it
was well below the 2.0 percent rise, excluding fuel, reported by
Sainsbury for the 16 weeks to Sept. 28.
Ibbotson said Sainsbury had managed a delicate balancing act
which has so far eluded Tesco, with its premium "Taste the
Difference" and budget "basics" ranges helping Sainsbury to fend
off competition from both the discounters and Waitrose.
COMMITTED TO EUROPE
Tesco, which lags France's Carrefour and U.S.
industry leader Wal-Mart by annual sales, said first-half
trading profit dropped 7.6 percent to 1.59 billion pounds.
That reflected like-for-like sales declines in all ten of
its overseas markets and particularly heavy falls in central and
eastern Europe, which the company blamed on government austerity
measures, rising inflation and high unemployment.
Deutsche Bank analysts said European profits of 55 million
pounds were 60 percent below their expectations and predicted
analysts' full-year group trading profit estimate would fall 2-4
percent to 3.35-3.45 billion pounds, excluding the benefits from
Tesco's move to fold its Chinese business into a state-run firm.
Despite the profit slump, Tesco said it remained committed
to its European businesses, which account for about 12.5 percent
of group sales. It expects to benefit in the second half from
curbing store openings and focusing on stronger-growing
convenience store and online markets.
"When the macro economic environment comes back to being a
bit more positive and real wages start to grow we'll have very
profitable businesses in that region," said chief financial
officer Laurie McIlwee, though he said Tesco's business in
eastern Turkey, which lacks "critical scale", could see some
restructuring.
Chief executive Phil Clarke said there were also signs the
turnaround plan in Britain was working, with like-for-like food
sales in the second quarter growing 1 percent, clothing sales up
8.6 percent and online grocery sales up 13 percent.
"We're feeling very positive about the changes that we've
made and consumers are reacting very well," he said.
Tesco has suffered more from a weak British economy than
many rivals because it sells a higher proportion of
discretionary non-food goods, like electrical items and
homewares, where shoppers have been making the biggest cut
backs.
Like other retailers, Tesco and Sainsbury were cautious
about signs of economic recovery in Britain. "We can of course
see all those encouraging signs from economic indicators but our
customers tell us that they still don't have extra money in
their pocket," said Sainsbury's commercial director Mike Coupe.
Tesco shares, which have lagged Sainsbury's by 7 percent
over the past year, were down 1.9 percent at 1407 GMT.
Sainsbury's were down 1.3 percent.