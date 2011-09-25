Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
LONDON Grosvenor, the British property company controlled by the Duke of Westminster, could start buying shares in listed property companies to help expand its fund management arm, the Sunday Telegraph said, quoting a Grosvenor executive.
The move into securities could be incorporated into new or existing funds, Jeffrey Weingarten, chief executive of Grosvenor Fund Management, told the newspaper.
"We are actively pursuing a strategy that would incorporate securities," Weingarten said.
"We are driven by client interest and there is increasing interest in indirect investment," he added.
In July a Grosvenor-led consortium bought two French shopping centres for 148 million euros (129.2 million pounds) from Unibail-Rodamco UNBP.PA.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.
PARIS French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.