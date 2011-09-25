LONDON Grosvenor, the British property company controlled by the Duke of Westminster, could start buying shares in listed property companies to help expand its fund management arm, the Sunday Telegraph said, quoting a Grosvenor executive.

The move into securities could be incorporated into new or existing funds, Jeffrey Weingarten, chief executive of Grosvenor Fund Management, told the newspaper.

"We are actively pursuing a strategy that would incorporate securities," Weingarten said.

"We are driven by client interest and there is increasing interest in indirect investment," he added.

In July a Grosvenor-led consortium bought two French shopping centres for 148 million euros (129.2 million pounds) from Unibail-Rodamco UNBP.PA.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)