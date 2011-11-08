Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty answers questions at a news conference at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, Alberta November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

CALGARY, Alberta Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations may meet later this year, ahead of schedule, to discuss problems facing the global economy, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

France is this year's chair and last week presided over a inconclusive G20 summit in Cannes. The ministers are due to next meet in February in Mexico, which will chair the G20 in 2012.

"We discussed at the end of our meetings in Cannes among finance ministers that that might be too far away if it's necessary to have further discussions with the G20 ministers as a group," Flaherty told a news conference in Calgary.

"France is the chair of the G20 now until the end of the year and the French may decide to have us meet again," he said.

(Reporting by Scott Haggett, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)