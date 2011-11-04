Groupon Inc (GRPN.O), the world's largest daily deals company, debuted on Nasdaq with a bang on Friday, with its stock rising as much as 56 percent and with the company approaching $20 billion (12 billion pounds) in market capitalisation.

Much of that early exuberance may have come from limiting the fraction of the company that was sold.

Following are some facts about Groupon:

Launched: October 2008

Headquarters: Chicago

Scope: operates in 45 countries

Employees: 10,418 as of September 30

Customers: 29.5 million as of the end of Q3 2011

Repeat customers: 16 million since January 1, 2009

Gross billings: $1.16 billion in Q3, up 25 percent from Q2

Q3 net revenue: $430.2 million, up 10 percent from Q2

Average revenue per Groupon web coupon sold: $13 in Q3, up from $12.10 in Q2

Q3 results: Loss of $1.7 million on a pro forma operating basis, down from $62.3 million in Q2

Cash and equivalents, September 30: $243.9 million

Total assets, September 30: $795.6 million

Total liabilities, September 30: $811.2 million

IPO facts (before greenshoe):

- Biggest IPO by a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc

- Planned IPO size in June: up to $750 million

- Final IPO size: $700 million

- Final price: $20 a share, up from $16 to $18 originally

- Final offering size: 35 million shares, up from 30 mln

- At 5.5 percent, is second smallest U.S. float in a decade

Sources: SEC filings, Groupon