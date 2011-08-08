Business Secretary Vince Cable speaks during a question and answer session at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Sheffield, northern England March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Business secretary Vince Cable warned that growth forecasts are likely to be slashed this week, adding to fears that the UK is tumbling towards a double dip recession, as global markets are expected to open heavily down Monday.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Cable admitted that UK growth forecasts will "almost certainly" be downgraded this week, as the Bank of England's latest quarterly inflation report is likely to confirm disappointing growth at home.

The debt crises on either side of the Atlantic, with the latest shock coming from the U.S. credit rating downgrade, are wreaking market turmoil and stoking fears of the affluent world sliding back into recession.

Prime Minister David Cameron conferred with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who chairs the G7/G20 group of leading economies, Saturday, with world leaders battling to find a solution to the eurozone debt crisis this weekend.

"They discussed the euro area and the U.S. debt downgrade. Both agreed the importance of working together, monitoring the situation closely and keeping in contact over the coming days," a spokesman for Cameron said.

In Washington, a White House economic adviser castigated ratings agency Standard and Poor's for cutting the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA. The U.S. Treasury said the rating agency's debt calculations were wrong by some 1.21 trillion pounds.

A spokesman for the Treasury said Saturday that the action taken by Standard and Poor's justified Britain's approach to tackling its budget deficit.

"Because of the decisions the government has taken to deal with our debts and support a sustainable recovery Britain's credit rating has been reaffirmed, helping to keep the cost of borrowing down for taxpayers, homeowners and businesses," he said.

"This is yet another illustration of why abandoning our deficit reduction plan would put Britain back in the international firing line."

In the Sunday Times interview, Cable said that Britain could fall back into a recession unless banks did more to help, but insisted that Britain was well placed to weather the global storm and rejected parallels being drawn to the financial crisis of 2008.

"Back then, Britain was at the centre of the hurricane. This time around we are on the edge of the storm," he said.

"The top priority now, to boost growth and jobs, and avoid a double dip, is making the banks lend again."

The economy slammed into reverse at the end of last year and weak economic data have raised fears that GDP may have contracted again in the second quarter.

Many economists expect GDP growth over 2011 as a whole will be no better than 1 percent, little more than half the 1.7 percent forecast by the government's fiscal watchdog in March and the 1.8 percent forecast by the Bank in May. This was already a downgrade revision on its February forecast.

A looming downgrade is sparking fears that the government's deficit reduction plan will be derailed, due to receiving less tax and facing a higher bill for the unemployed, the Sunday Times said.

"People's living standards have been quite badly hit. That is only going to change if we get sustainable growth. It's too difficult to say when," added Cable.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Mike Nesbit)