LONDON Britain's economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent in the three months to August and even that modest figure inflated the true picture, leading think-tank NIESR said on Wednesday.

"The UK continues to experience weak economic growth. But even this poor rate of growth is flattered by the drop in output in April," the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its monthly estimate.

"If this economic weakness persists over the next few months, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will probably implement a further round of quantitative easing."

Growth had picked up to 0.6 percent in the three months to July as some of the special factors weighing on second-quarter growth were unwinding.

According to official data, Britain's economy grew by just 0.2 percent between April and June, hit by an extra holiday for the royal wedding and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

NIESR releases a GDP estimate each month following official industrial production data, which this month showed that output fell unexpectedly in July due to a big drop in oil and gas extraction.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Susan Fenton)