LONDON A combination treatment from GlaxoSmithkline (GSK.L) for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, has won priority review from U.S. regulators.

GSK said on Monday the Food and Drug Administration had prioritised a review of a combination of dabrafenib and trametinib to treat melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery or which has spread to other organs.

The agency set a target date of January 8, 2014 for the review of the trametinib supplement and January 9 for the dabrafenib supplement, GSK said in a statement.

The applications are based on data from a randomised study comparing combination therapy with dabrafenib and trametinib to dabrafenib monotherapy in adult patients with certain types of cancer.

