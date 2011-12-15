LONDON GlaxoSmithKline and Human Genome Sciences have started testing a more patient-friendly injected version of their new lupus drug Benlysta, which currently has to be given by intravenous infusion.

The new 816-patient Phase III trial will assess the role of the antibody drug when administered as a once-weekly injection given subcutaneously, or under the skin, the two companies said on Thursday.

Benlysta is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of lupus, which causes the immune system to attack joints and organs. But its sales have fallen short of market expectations, prompting Human Genome in October to push back its target for reaching profitability to 2014 from 2013.

