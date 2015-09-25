BEIJING Liu Zijing, a former president of Guangzhou Airport Authority (GAA), is being investigated for "suspected grave disciplinary violations", China's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

No details of the nature of Liu's suspected violations were available in a brief statement posted on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

GAA is the parent of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co. GAA executives could not be reached for comment immediately.

As part of its anti-graft drive, Beijing has targeted 26 major state-owned firms for inspections this year, including China National Petroleum Corporation [CNPET.UL], Sinopec Group and China National Offshore Oil Corp.

