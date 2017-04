The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

WASHINGTON The Pentagon transferred five Yemenis held at Guantanamo prison to foreign custody on Wednesday in the first handover of detainees in 2015, sending four to Oman and one to Estonia despite Republican calls for a moratorium on the resettlements.

U.S. officials said all five Yemenis, held for a dozen or more years at the U.S. military prison in Cuba, had been cleared for release nearly five years ago by a multi-agency task force that included intelligence, diplomatic and military officials.

