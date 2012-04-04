British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON German fund manager Deka has bought the home of the Guardian newspaper in London's Kings Cross area for 235 million pounds, property agent Savills said on Wednesday.
Savills, which acted for Deka, said Deka Immobilien's open-ended fund WestInvest InterSelect bought the seven-storey Kings Place building from developer Peter Millican in an off-market transaction. Property consultant DTZ represented the seller.
Kings Place, which also houses two concert halls and art galleries, has about 300,000 square feet of office space. It is also the head office of railways operator Network Rail.
Deka is among a number of cash-rich foreign investors that have stepped up their pursuit of top quality properties in central London over the past year. Reuters first reported that the building was up for sale in October.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.