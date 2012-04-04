LONDON German fund manager Deka has bought the home of the Guardian newspaper in London's Kings Cross area for 235 million pounds, property agent Savills said on Wednesday.

Savills, which acted for Deka, said Deka Immobilien's open-ended fund WestInvest InterSelect bought the seven-storey Kings Place building from developer Peter Millican in an off-market transaction. Property consultant DTZ represented the seller.

Kings Place, which also houses two concert halls and art galleries, has about 300,000 square feet of office space. It is also the head office of railways operator Network Rail.

Deka is among a number of cash-rich foreign investors that have stepped up their pursuit of top quality properties in central London over the past year. Reuters first reported that the building was up for sale in October.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)