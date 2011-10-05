LONDON The home of the UK's Guardian newspaper in London's Kings Cross area is up for sale, the building's developer said, with a price tag one source said was about 235 million pounds.

Kings Place, which also houses two concert halls and art galleries, has about 300,000 square feet of office space. The price tag represents a net initial yield of about 5.6 percent, a source familiar with the matter said.

The seven-storey building is also the head office of railways operator Network Rail.

Owner and developer Peter Millican bought the site in 1999 and built the new venue to help promote the arts. Likely buyers included sovereign wealth funds and overseas pension funds, the source said.

It is the latest in a series of large properties in central London that have come to the market in recent months.

Others include the iconic Tower 42 skyscraper in the City financial district and a real estate portfolio owned by German fund KanAm that includes the London home of Deutsche Bank.

The Guardian and Observer newspapers moved into Kings Place at end-2008 from their previous base in the Farringdon district of the city.

Property consultant DTZ is handling the sale.

($1 = 0.649 British Pounds)

