A general view shows rescue workers and heavy machinery working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed and buried several people at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Garbage collectors stand at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Firefighters carry a stretcher bearing a garbage collector, who was injured after a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A garbage collector is comforted by friends and a firefighter (partially obscured) after his cousin died when a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

GUATEMALA CITY At least 24 people are still missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump this week that killed four people, the city said on Friday.

People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500 truckloads of trash every day, were caught unawares on Wednesday when part of the massive heap of garbage caved in, according to authorities in Guatemala City.

Four people were killed and 15 were rescued from the mountains of waste with injuries.

City spokesman Carlos Sandoval said the 24 missing included seven recycling workers. Others had apparently entered the dump illegally, he said. The search for the missing continued on Friday.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Frances Kerry)