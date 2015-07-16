MEXICO CITY Guatemala's leading vice presidential candidate and former central bank governor was accused of corruption on Wednesday, in the first such scandal to hit the opposition party, two months ahead of presidential elections.

The United Nations' International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) will seek a preliminary hearing to strip Edgar Barquin of his immunity over allegations of illicit association and influence trafficking, CICIG told a news conference in Guatemala City.

Two other lawmakers of Barquin's Renewed Democratic Liberty Party (Lider) were also involved, CICIG said.

The case could damage the candidacy of conservative businessman Manuel Baldizon, who boasts a solid lead in polls over President Otto Perez's right-wing Patriot party.

Perez's administration has been rocked by voter outrage over the arrests of senior government officials on corruption charges, and a congressional panel this month recommended he be stripped of immunity from prosecution.

According to CICIG, Barquin and the two lawmakers were part of a criminal network led by businessman Francisco Morales, who allegedly used ghost companies to channel more than $120 million (76.82 million pounds) to China, the United States, and Colombia, among other nations.

Ivan Velasquez, commissioner for CICIG, said Barquin sent central bank staff to advise Morales and ordered authorities not to investigate him.

Morales and 10 others allegedly involved in the operations have been detained.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)