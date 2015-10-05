Juan Carlos Monzon Rojas, former private aide of former Vice President Roxanna Baldetti, gestures during a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

GUATEMALA CITY An aide to Guatemala's former vice president turned himself into authorities on Monday to face charges over his role in a customs fraud case that has brought down the country's president and his one-time boss, officials said on Monday.

Juan Carlos Monzon turned himself in at the main courts building in Guatemala City in the early hours of Monday, the country's prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account.

Monzon, the personal secretary of former vice president Roxana Baldetti, is accused by investigators of playing a leading role in a racket known as "La Linea," in which importers paid millions of dollars in bribes to avoid customs duties.

Ex-President Otto Perez and his former deputy Baldetti are both now in prison awaiting trial over the allegations.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Bill Rigby)