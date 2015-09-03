Guatemalan President Otto Perez speaks during a news conference in the Presidential House in Guatemala City, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

GUATEMALA CITY Guatemala's attorney general's office said late on Wednesday it had sought the detention of President Otto Perez amid a corruption scandal that has gutted his government and plunged the country into chaos days before a presidential election.

In a fast moving climax to a crisis that has roiled Guatemala for months, Perez, a 64-year-old retired general who was elected on a ticket to combat crime and corruption, had his immunity from prosecution stripped by lawmakers on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the country's top prosecutor's office tweeted that the Attorney General Thelma Aldana had asked for an arrest warrant for Perez. An official from Aldana´s office confirmed the request had been made.

