Relatives and friends attend the funeral of three mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Hopes faded of finding any remaining survivors of a massive landslide in Guatemala that killed at least 86 people, even as... REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

GUATEMALA CITY Guatemalan authorities on Sunday said that around 300 people remain missing after a massive landslide on Thursday night claimed at least 87 lives and flattened over a hundred homes.

Loosened by rain, tons of earth, rock and trees had cascaded onto a neighbourhood in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the southeast flank of Guatemala City, crushing houses and trapping residents who had gone home for the night.

