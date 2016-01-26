GUATEMALA CITY Guatemala's communications minister resigned on Monday after questions arose about her business dealings, the first setback for President Jimmy Morales, a former TV comedian who came to power promising zero tolerance for corruption.

Morales accepted the resignation of Sherry Ordoñez after her firm showed up as a government contractor, which is illegal for someone in her post. Her company, which provides engineering and road services, had also been suspended for delays in tax payments, according to local media.

"(Ordoñez) is an excellent professional; her reasons for resigning are personal matters that we must respect," said the president, who took office Jan. 14.

Morales won the presidency last year after milking public anger over a corruption scandal that culminated in the arrest of former President Otto Perez for an alleged multimillion-dollar customs racket.

