GUATEMALA CITY A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the capital of Guatemala on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were not any immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The USGS said the quake's epicentre was in the country's Pacific coast, some 16 miles (26 km) southwest of the town of Nueva Concepcion, at a depth of 36 miles (58 km).

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)