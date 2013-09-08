A woman helps another who had fainted near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Soldiers patrol the street near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People help a woman (C) who fainted near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A patrol vehicle leaves while carrying bodies of people who were killed in a bar in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts (back 2nd L) next to a police officer near a crime scene in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Police officers carry a body, one of eleven people killed in a bar, onto a patrol vehicle in San Jose Nacahuil, Chinautla, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

GUATEMALA CITY Gunmen shot dead at least 11 people and injured 15 others in a series of attacks on bars in a village near Guatemala City on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

The suspects opened fire in three bars owned by the same person in San Jose Nacahuil, about 23 km (14 miles) north of the capital, police said.

Interior Minister Mauricio Lopez Bonilla blamed the attacks on gunmen linked to local street gangs.

Police believe the bar owner, who was killed, was the target of the attacks. He has not been named.

The attackers fled in a stolen car and have not been found.

(Reporting by Nic Wirtz; Editing by Stacey Joyce)