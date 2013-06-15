German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
LONDON Guinea could be forced to postpone a long-awaited parliamentary election scheduled for June 30 after opposition parties refused to register candidates, President Alpha Conde said.
The West African country's legislative election - the first in over a decade - is intended to complete a transition to civilian rule after a military coup in 2008 in the world's biggest exporter of the aluminium ore bauxite.
But Conde's opponents accuse him of preparing to rig the election. More than 50 people have been killed during three months of protests.
Conde, speaking to Reuters in London ahead of meetings on the fringes of a G8 gathering, said while there was no technical reason for a delay, the electoral commission could decide on a postponement given the political problems - and specifically the fact that opposition candidates had not registered.
Conde, who came to power in 2010 after half a century in opposition, said the electoral commission "needs to evaluate whether, in this new situation, June 30 works, or whether it needs to be pushed back".
Conde, 75, said the electoral commission could first ask the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for nominations, but could also ask for the date itself to be pushed back.
He gave no indication as to whether any delay could be a matter of days, weeks or months. Guinea's rainy season, which peaks in July and August, could make it harder to hold an election given the lack of good roads in one of the world's poorest countries.
The government and opposition are in United Nations-mediated talks and a new election date may only emerge if the two sides agree. The U.N. envoy said last week there had been a breakthrough in talks.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.