CONAKRY Guinea's opposition coalition demanded the annulment of a September 28 legislation election on Friday, citing what it said were widespread irregularities in the voting process and threatening to call for protests.

"The opposition demands the annulment of this election because of the scale of fraud witnessed," said a statement read by opposition spokesman Aboubacar Sylla during a news conference.

Sylla said the opposition reserved the right to use all legal means of protest, including public demonstrations across the mineral-rich West African country.

The opposition, which has accused the government of trying to rig voting lists, has warned it would not tolerate any attempt to steal the ballot. The government was not immediately available to comment.

The opposition's decision risks a return to the political violence in which at least 50 people were killed in the months preceding the polls. The climate of instability has deterred mining investment in the world's largest bauxite exporter.

Guinea's National Electoral Commission (CENI) began releasing results of the tense election on Wednesday with President Alpha Conde's ruling RPG party taking an early lead in several districts.

The opposition rejected the results and it pulled its delegates out of the national electoral commission on Thursday.

