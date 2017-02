BISSAU Guinea Bissau's former prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior scored 49 percent in a presidential election, poll authorities said on Wednesday, well ahead of his main rival but just short of the absolute majority needed to avoid a second round.

Gomes will face former president Kumba Yala, who scored 23 percent according to the preliminary results. Sunday's vote in the restive West African country was peaceful but was clouded hours later by the killing of a former military spy chief and by allegations of fraud.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Mark John)