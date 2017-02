DUBAI The United Arab Emirates and Britain plan to establish a defence and industrial partnership involving close cooperation around the BAE Systems-built (BAES.L) Typhoon fighter jet, the countries said in a joint communique on Tuesday.

The statement was issued as British Prime Minister David Cameron ended a two-day diplomacy and trade visit to the UAE. Cameron was due to arrive in Saudi Arabia later in the day.

