ABU DHABI Gulf oil-exporting states are buying farmland and agricultural assets abroad because of concern about their food security - but increasingly focusing on Europe, North America and Australasia rather than risky projects in the developing world.

Below is information on their dependency and economic power.

Arable land Cereal import GDP per

per capita* dependency ratio** capita***

2011 2007-09 2013

Saudi Arabia 0.11 82.9 24,246

UAE 0.01 140 43,185

Kuwait 0.00 102.4 47,829

Sudan 0.36 24.6 1,527

Ethiopia 0.16 10.1 533

Argentina 0.93 0.4 11,679

United States 0.51 2.9 52,839

Australia 2.14 3.1 64,157

* in hectares

** in percent; the ratio may be higher than 100 percent in countries that have food re-export industries

*** gross domestic product in U.S. dollars

Sources: World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund.

