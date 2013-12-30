ABU DHABI Gulf oil-exporting states are buying farmland and agricultural assets abroad because of concern about their food security - but increasingly focusing on Europe, North America and Australasia rather than risky projects in the developing world.
Below is information on their dependency and economic power.
Arable land Cereal import GDP per
per capita* dependency ratio** capita***
2011 2007-09 2013
Saudi Arabia 0.11 82.9 24,246
UAE 0.01 140 43,185
Kuwait 0.00 102.4 47,829
Sudan 0.36 24.6 1,527
Ethiopia 0.16 10.1 533
Argentina 0.93 0.4 11,679
United States 0.51 2.9 52,839
Australia 2.14 3.1 64,157
* in hectares
** in percent; the ratio may be higher than 100 percent in countries that have food re-export industries
*** gross domestic product in U.S. dollars
Sources: World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund.
