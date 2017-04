LONDON Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP.L) said on Thursday it was still owed $178 million (125 million pounds) by the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government for oil exports and costs related to the Shaikan oil field.

The oil producer reported a 2015 loss of $135 million versus a loss of $248 million a year earlier.

Gulf Keystone said output from its Shaikan field may start declining this year if it fails to find $71-88 million to invest in the field and if its partners and the government do not approve the plan quickly.

