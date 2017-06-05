A Saudi Arabian Airlines passenger plane is pictured parked at the tarmac of Ninoy Aquino International airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

DUBAI Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.

Other airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have also announced similar moves, while Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

