Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
DUBAI Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.
The forces had been stationed in southern Saudi Arabia, the report said, reinforcing Saudi defences against Houthi attacks.
Saudi Arabia, which along with several other Arab countries has severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism and links to Iran, has said that Doha was being kicked out of the coalition set up in 2015 to fight the Houthi group that controls much of northern Yemen.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.