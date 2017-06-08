Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
DUBAI A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official on Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbours by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute.
"The great escalation from the confusing and confused brother country and the request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter," Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter, referring to Iran and Turkey.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Andrew Roche)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.