DUBAI A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official on Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbours by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute.

"The great escalation from the confusing and confused brother country and the request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter," Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter, referring to Iran and Turkey.

