Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
DUBAI Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad Airways said all travellers holding Qatari passports are currently prohibited from travelling to or transiting through the United Arab Emirates as part of government instructions.
Expatriates residing in Qatar and in possession of a Qatari residence visa will also not be eligible for visa on arrival in the UAE, Etihad spokesman said in an email.
"This ruling applies to all airlines flying into the UAE, including Etihad Airways," the spokesman said in the statement.
The transit restrictions following coordinated action on Monday by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to cut ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. Doha dismisses the charge.
The rift has affected global oil prices, hit travel plans and sown confusion among businesses.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.