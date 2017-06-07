Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
PARIS France said on Wednesday it would not takes sides in the diplomatic row between some Arab states and Qatar, but said the Gulf nation needed to be transparent and answer the questions its neighbours had asked it.
"Our will is not to take sides, but Qatar must be completely transparent and answer its neighbours' questions," government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters in a weekly briefing.
Castaner was responding to a question on whether Paris considered that Qatar supported terrorist groups.
Qatar vehemently denies any such backing.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.