LONDON Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country needed to have a healthy and constructive relationship with neighbouring Iran.

Speaking in London at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar and Iran had to live alongside each other, and noted the two countries share a gas field.

