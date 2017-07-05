Ofgem to probe British Gas switching terms
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
LONDON Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country needed to have a healthy and constructive relationship with neighbouring Iran.
Speaking in London at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar and Iran had to live alongside each other, and noted the two countries share a gas field.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi)
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
LONDON A cyber attack on email accounts of British lawmakers last month is likely to have been by amateur or private hackers rather than state-sponsored, European government sources said.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.