Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
DUBAI Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah travelled to the Qatari capital after visiting the United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has severed ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist militants and ties to Iran.
Sheikh Sabah visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to try to mend fences, but no details were released on his mission.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.