Kuwait's Emir says feels bitter over Gulf rift, to push ahead with mediation
#Top News
July 11, 2017 / 3:45 PM / a day ago

Kuwait's Emir says feels bitter over Gulf rift, to push ahead with mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015.Carlo Allegri/Files

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's ruler on Tuesday expressed "bitterness" over what he described as an unprecedented rift in the Gulf, but said he intended to push ahead with mediation efforts, state news agency KUNA reported.

"His Highness the country's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah ... expressed a feeling of bitterness and has been deeply affected by the unprecedented developments that (our Gulf house) is witnessing," the agency said.

He said the positive reaction and support for Kuwait's mediation efforts had strengthened his resolve to deal with the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed sanctions on Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism, charges which Doha denies. Kuwaiti mediation efforts have failed to end the crisis.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

