Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
DUBAI Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is traveling to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday. The visit is part of the emir's effort to mediate the inter-Arab row after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE cut ties with Qatar.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.