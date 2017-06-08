Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
MOSCOW Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on June 10, Russian news agencies cited a Russian diplomatic source as saying on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet al-Thani during his visit, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.