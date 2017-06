The Shell display is seen at the 20th World Petroleum Congress in Doha December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday its business is not experiencing any operational disruptions in Qatar in the wake of a decision by several Gulf countries to sever ties.

"Currently we are focused on running our Qatar business as usual and are not experiencing any operational disruption as a result of the current situation," the Anglo-Dutch company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)