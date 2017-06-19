Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
DOHA Qatar hit out on Monday at four Arab nations for cutting diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, accusing them of a "publicity stunt" aimed solely at attacking its image and reputation.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years.
"The blockade has been ongoing for two weeks and the blockading nations have offered no formula for resolving the crisis," Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, Director of Qatar's Government Communications Office, said in a statement.
"It is unfortunate that our neighbours have chosen to invest their time and resources in a baseless propaganda campaign... The blockading nations are using terrorism as a publicity stunt."
The four countries accuse Qatar of fomenting instability in the Middle East, funding terrorism and cosying up to Shi'te power Iran, accusations that Qatar denies.
DUBAI A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, there would be a "parting of ways".
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Saturday to play an active role in a campaign aimed at securing a global pact to protect the human right to a clean and healthy environment.